Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Saturday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are lots of ups and downs in the forecast for the Chicago area, including some rain arriving Saturday night.
Rain will arrive by Sunday morning, and low temperatures will reach 38 degrees.
Rain is likely most of the day Sunday. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees.
Expect warmer temperatures through Tuesday, then much colder air through Friday. Rain returns late Tuesday and may mix with snow on Wednesday.
