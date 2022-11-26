Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are lots of ups and downs in the forecast for the Chicago area, including some rain arriving Saturday night.

Rain will arrive by Sunday morning, and low temperatures will reach 38 degrees.

Low temperature Nov. 26, 2022 CBS

Day planner for Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 CBS

Rain is likely most of the day Sunday. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees.

Expect warmer temperatures through Tuesday, then much colder air through Friday. Rain returns late Tuesday and may mix with snow on Wednesday.

High temperatures next 6 days, Nov. 26, 2022 CBS

7-day forecast for Nov. 26, 2022 CBS