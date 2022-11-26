Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Saturday night

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are lots of ups and downs in the forecast for the Chicago area, including some rain arriving Saturday night. 

Rain will arrive by Sunday morning, and low temperatures will reach 38 degrees. 

Low temperature Nov. 26
Low temperature Nov. 26, 2022 CBS
Day planner for Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
Day planner for Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 CBS

Rain is likely most of the day Sunday. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees. 

Expect warmer temperatures through Tuesday, then much colder air through Friday. Rain returns late Tuesday and may mix with snow on Wednesday. 

High temperatures next 6 days, Nov. 26, 2022
High temperatures next 6 days, Nov. 26, 2022 CBS
7-day forecast for Nov. 26, 2022
7-day forecast for Nov. 26, 2022 CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 3:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.