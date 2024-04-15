Warm and sunny start to the week for Chicago; storms arrive Tuesday night

Mild start to the week for Chicago, with storms Tuesday into Wednesday

Mild start to the week for Chicago, with storms Tuesday into Wednesday

Mild start to the week for Chicago, with storms Tuesday into Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be a beautiful start to the week in Chicago, before a chance for severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday, before a seasonably cool end to the week.

CBS

Dry and sunny weather Monday with highs reaching the middle 70s. Clouds increase Monday night, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

CBS

Storms look to hold off for most of the day on Tuesday. The window for severe weather tomorrow develops after sunset until midnight, when the risk for large hail and damaging wind will be the greatest. There is also a chance for isolated tornadoes.

CBS

The storm threat continues into early Wednesday, mainly during the morning commute. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

CBS

Cooler weather is expected for the rest of the week. Highs by the weekend in the 50s.

CBS

TODAY: SUNNY AND STILL WARM, COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE LOW: 49

TOMORROW: LATE DAY STORM THREAT HIGH: 68