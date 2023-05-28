Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will be getting warmer in the Chicago area each day but remain a little cooler along the lake.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 56 degrees.

Expect Monday to be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 80 degrees for Memorial Day.

Most of the week brings 80s to our forecast. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to a bit more sunshine through the week. The lake will provide a little cooling.

