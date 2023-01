Chicago First Alert Weather: Colder temperatures move in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Colder temperatures will move in to the Chicago area, but the forecast looks dry for the week ahead.

Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 11 degrees.

Day planner for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 CBS

Expect Monday to be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 15 degrees.

Cold will start the week, but temperatures will warm through the week.

High temperatures for the next six days. CBS

7-day forecast for Jan. 29, 2023 CBS