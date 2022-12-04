Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy week, some showers and snowy mix possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week will feature cloudy skies.

High clouds will increase overnight Sunday, and a few late day and evening sprinkles are possible Monday as a weak front crosses the Chicago area.

Low temperatures for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 CBS

Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at a glance CBS

A system arrives Thursday with likely rain. As it departs, some snow showers may mix into the picture early Friday.

Forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase. Low 28.

MONDAY: Cloudy. A few late day sprinkles. HIgh 43.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High 41.

7-day forecast for Dec. 4, 2022 CBS