Warm and sunny start to the week in Chicago, but storms arrive on Tuesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Warm Sunday for Chicago; storm threat midweek
Warm Sunday for Chicago; storm threat midweek 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny skies with even warmer temperatures for Chicago on Sunday.

Dry and quiet Sunday and Monday. After hitting 71 on Saturday, Chicago will flirt with 80 degrees on Sunday. 

Winds will turn off the cool lake in the afternoon, dropping temperatures along the shoreline. 

Inland areas will soar into the lower 80s.

Temperatures will be a bit milder on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, with sunny skies all day.

The Chicago area faces storm chances starting Tuesday, with a severe storm threat into the afternoon and evening. The forward speed of the entire system is slowing down in model runs, meaning storms may linger into the Wednesday morning rush. 

Chilly changes by next weekend.

TODAY: SUNNY. HIGH 79. COOLER LAKESIDE.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 49.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 72. COOLER LAKESIDE.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 11:35 AM CDT

