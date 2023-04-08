Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies, rising temperatures for the next week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spectacular string of weather is ahead for the Chicago area. This is spring!
Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 41 degrees.
Expect Easter Sunday to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 66 degrees.
Skies will remain sunny for the next week with a few passing clouds some days. Each day should be slightly warmer than the last!
