Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies, rising temperatures for the next week

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spectacular string of weather is ahead for the Chicago area. This is spring! 

Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 41 degrees. 

Expect Easter Sunday to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 66 degrees. 

Skies will remain sunny for the next week with a few passing clouds some days. Each day should be slightly warmer than the last!

Robb Ellis
First published on April 8, 2023 / 4:09 PM

