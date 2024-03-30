Waves of rain to hit Chicago Sunday through Tuesday

Gloomy Easter morning with temperatures in the 30s for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quiet and dry weather continues into Saturday night for the Chicago area.

It will be a gloomy Easter morning Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s. There may be a stray shower in a few spots, but most of the rain holds off until the afternoon. Temperatures move through the upper 40s, making it a cooler day overall.

Afternoon showers will then develop, becoming more widespread through the evening and night. A few strong storms are possible, mainly to the south. The west weather clears out early Monday as children return to school from spring break.

But the rain and storms will develop by later afternoon and evening on Monday.

A daily rain and storm chance will linger through the middle of next week.

Forecast:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Afternoon rain showers. Cooler. HIGH: 51

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain/storms continue, ending by daybreak. LOW: 41

