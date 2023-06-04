Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures, air quality concerns continue

By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will cool a bit over the next couple of days in the Chicago area, but air quality remains a concern. Rain chances are scarce. 

Sunday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 58 degrees. 

Expect mostly sunny and hazy conditions Monday. High temperatures will reach 81 degrees. 

The 70s return for highs Tuesday through most of next week. There could be a few spotty showers Tuesday, but that's about it for rain chances until next weekend. 

June 4, 2023

