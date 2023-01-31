Chicago First Alert Weather: Below-zero wind chills
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The day starts with temperatures in the single digits.
Tuesday's high temperatures will be near 13 degrees with below-zero wind chills and mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday will be slightly warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 20s.
A warming trend is ahead. Temperatures will be in the 30s by Thursday, drop to the teens on Friday, but then climb to the 30s by the weekend.
