Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Below-zero wind chills

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Below-zero wind chills
Chicago First Alert Weather: Below-zero wind chills 02:37

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The day starts with temperatures in the single digits.

Tuesday's high temperatures will be near 13 degrees with below-zero wind chills and mostly sunny skies. 

thumbnail-screen-shot-2023-01-31-at-2-40-33-am.png

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 20s. 

thumbnail-screen-shot-2023-01-31-at-2-42-07-am.png

A warming trend is ahead. Temperatures will be in the 30s by Thursday, drop to the teens on Friday, but then climb to the 30s by the weekend. 

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 5:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.