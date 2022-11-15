Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in place for Lake County, Illinois through Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake County, Illinois until Wednesday morning for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over two inches.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for La Porte County, Indiana from 4:00 a.m. Wednesday to 10:00 a.m. Thursday for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over five inches.

Scattered areas of wet snow will remain in the forecast tonight through the day on Wednesday. Additional snowfall amounts will average between one to two inches, but some isolated higher amounts will be possible.

Two inches, or more, is possible from Northshore to the Wisconsin line due to lake effect snow burst on Wednesday afternoon.

Lake effect snow is also likely in parts of Porter and La Porte County in northwest Indiana.

Areas along the Indiana and Michigan state line could exceed six inches of snowfall.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 30s in the morning and only in the mid to upper 30s during the afternoon.

Lingering light snow showers will be possible for Thursday with highs in the low 30s.

Other than a few flurries, we'll be done with measurable snow by Friday, but temperatures will turn colder with highs in the mid 20s and lows Friday night in the mid teens.

Highs in the 20s and lows in the teens continue this weekend. Temperatures modify by early next workweek, with highs returning to the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. Low 32°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow and rain showers. Lake enhanced bursts of snow possible in the afternoon. High 36°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for isolated light snow showers. High 30°

