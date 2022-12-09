Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Lake, McHenry counties

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Slushy snow may impact your morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for Lake and McHenry counties.   

A rain and snow mix is expected Friday morning. Slushy snow totals could reach two to four inches for areas near the Illinois, Wisconsin state line. Slick road conditions are possible for the morning commute for areas along and north of I-88. 

Wintry weather wraps up by the afternoon and clears out by night. There's another chance for showers late Saturday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 5:53 AM

