Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Lake, McHenry counties

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Slushy snow may impact your morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for Lake and McHenry counties.

A rain and snow mix is expected Friday morning. Slushy snow totals could reach two to four inches for areas near the Illinois, Wisconsin state line. Slick road conditions are possible for the morning commute for areas along and north of I-88.

Wintry weather wraps up by the afternoon and clears out by night. There's another chance for showers late Saturday.