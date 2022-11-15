Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory continues through tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter Weather Advisory continues through tonight for the city.

So far today, the highest snow amounts have been 3.5 inches.

For the rest of the afternoon, we expect rain to mix with snow showers as temperatures hover above freezing.

Once the sun sets, colder air and instability will create lake effect snow, especially for areas north of the Chicago metro to the Wisconsin line. LaPorte County, Indiana and southwest lower Michigan could see a foot of snow through tomorrow morning due to strong lake enhancement.

Lingering snow shower chances tomorrow with a few on Thursday. Then cold air locks in place for the weekend.

TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS. LOW 32.

WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. MAY MIX WITH RAIN EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGH 36.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY & COLD. FEW SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 30.

