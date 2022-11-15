Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory continues through tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: More light snow
First Alert Weather: More light snow 02:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter Weather Advisory continues through tonight for the city.

cbsn-2022.png
CBS

So far today, the highest snow amounts have been 3.5 inches.

snow-totals-manual.png
CBS

For the rest of the afternoon, we expect rain to mix with snow showers as temperatures hover above freezing.

bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

Once the sun sets, colder air and instability will create lake effect snow, especially for areas north of the Chicago metro to the Wisconsin line. LaPorte County, Indiana and southwest lower Michigan could see a foot of snow through tomorrow morning due to strong lake enhancement. 

visibility-adi.png
CBS

Lingering snow shower chances tomorrow with a few on Thursday. Then cold air locks in place for the weekend.

TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS. LOW 32.

WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. MAY MIX WITH RAIN EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGH 36.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY & COLD. FEW SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 30.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.