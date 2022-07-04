Chicago Weather Alert: Tornado warning in LaSalle County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tornado warning has been issued until 3:15 p.m. in LaSalle County, Illinois.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over McNabb, about 110 miles southwest of Chicago.

The storm is moving east at 25 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning also is in place until 3:45 p.m. for LaSalle County, with 60 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball-sized hail reported from the storm.

WEATHER ALERT | A Tornado Warning is in effect for La Salle County until Jul 04 3:15PM. MORE: https://t.co/EXymeof2U9 pic.twitter.com/ylQpnvkUFI — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) July 4, 2022

Meantime, a heat advisory has been issued for the Chicago area and northwest Indiana from noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with heat index values expected to reach 105 to 109.