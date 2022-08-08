Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: thunderstorms and humidity

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: thunderstorms and humidity
Chicago Weather Alert: thunderstorms and humidity 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The humidity holds for another day but an end is in sight.

Monday's temperatures will be in the 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times. 

Chicago and areas north and northwest are under a Flood Watch until 11 a.m.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been posted for Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon.  

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-70.png

Not as humid Tuesday with highs in the 70s. 

More comfortable conditions continue throughout the week. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 5:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.