Chicago Weather Alert: thunderstorms and humidity

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The humidity holds for another day but an end is in sight.

Monday's temperatures will be in the 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times.

Steamy start with a flood watch in effect until 11am @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/jyG7YP0yki — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) August 8, 2022

Chicago and areas north and northwest are under a Flood Watch until 11 a.m.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been posted for Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon.

Not as humid Tuesday with highs in the 70s.

More comfortable conditions continue throughout the week.