Chicago Weather Alert: More severe weather on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat and humidity continue to build through Friday.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, we have crossed the 90-degree mark at the lakefront due to the dominant west/southwest wind flow.

As the next disturbance moves in storms increase as we head for the evening hours.

The strongest storms may contain damaging winds and large hail.

The main severe weather window is around 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Storms will probably form before that time. And another round is expected overnight into early Saturday morning.

The weekend features a warm but unsettled pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: STRONG STORMS. MUGGY & MILD. LOW 68.

SATURDAY: A 50% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 85.

SUNDAY: A 40% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 85.

