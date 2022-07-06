Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for Kane, McHenry, DeKalb Counties

By Albert Ramon, Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Storms roll in
Chicago Weather Alert: Storms roll in 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kane, McHenry, and DeKalb counties through 8:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms was spotted from Woodstock to Herbert around 7:10 p.m., heading southeast at 30 mph.

Impacted locations include Elgin, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Huntley, Sycamore, Campton Hills, Genoa, South Elgin, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Cortland and Barrington Hills.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, which might cause flash flooding. The storm also is creating 60 mph wind gusts.

The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.