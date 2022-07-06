Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for Kane, McHenry, DeKalb Counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kane, McHenry, and DeKalb counties through 8:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms was spotted from Woodstock to Herbert around 7:10 p.m., heading southeast at 30 mph.

Impacted locations include Elgin, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Huntley, Sycamore, Campton Hills, Genoa, South Elgin, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Cortland and Barrington Hills.

WEATHER ALERT | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for McHenry, Boone County until Jul 05 8:00PM. MORE: https://t.co/V164vra5UM pic.twitter.com/Nq6ApLkEqK — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) July 5, 2022

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, which might cause flash flooding. The storm also is creating 60 mph wind gusts.

The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.