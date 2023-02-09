Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain, wind

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy and windy day is ahead.

Morning commuters will be impacted by slippery road conditions and low visibility. Drivers are advised to leave extra time for both the morning and evening commutes.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day Thursday and remain heavy at times. Temperatures Will be in the low 40s and end the night in the upper 30s with high winds.

Chances for snow showers arrive at night.

Sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.