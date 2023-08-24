Chicago Weather Alert: Record-setting 120° heat index

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you think it's never felt this hit in Chicago before, you're right.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon reports, As of 3 p.m., the heat index had hit 120°, the hottest "feels like" temperature in recorded history in Chicago.

The actual temperature hit 100° at O'Hare by 3 p.m., making it the hottest day in the city in more than a decade, since July 6, 2012, when it reached 103°. It also tied the record temperature for Aug. 24 in Chicago, set in 1947.

This comes after Chicago also set an Aug. 23 record on Wednesday, when the temperature reached 98°, topping the old Aug. 23 record of 97° set in 1947. The heat index topped out at 116° on Wednesday, at the time tied for the second highest on record for the city, a mark not seen since 1995.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, you can expect 110-115 degrees heat index values.

A cold front across southern Wisconsin is headed our way this evening. There's an isolated storm chance along the front as it passes through.

Damaging winds and hail are possible with any stronger storms that may form. Winds quickly turn northeasterly behind the front later this evening, ushering in a cooler and more stable air mass.

The weekend will feature fair skies and cooler-than-average temperatures. The average high is 82 degrees. Lake Michigan's water temp is 76 degrees.

TONIGHT: EVENING STORM CHANCE. THEN BREEZY & COOLER. LOW 71.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 76.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.

