Chicago Weather Alert: Below-zero wind chills, temperatures in the teens

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Warning: Wind chills are below zero Friday morning. 

 A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for a large part of northern Illinois, mainly along and northwest of I-55, until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service recommends limiting your outdoor expose and wearing multiple layers if you do have to go outside. Frostbite can happen in as few as 20 to 30 minutes. 

Wind chills are near -15 in some areas. High temperatures will be near 13 degrees with mostly sunny skies. 

Much warmer temperatures are expected next week with highs in the 40s. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 5:39 AM

