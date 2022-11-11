Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.

On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man.

Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!

