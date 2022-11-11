Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' 01:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther movie
DeKevious Wilson

The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.

Black Panther movie
DeKevious Wilson

On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. 

Black Panther movie
DeKevious Wilson

Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!

Black Panther movie
DeKevious Wilson
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 5:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.