Chicago Water Taxi resumes service

Chicago Water Taxi resumes service
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans can now dive back into one of the city's most charming commutes.

The Chicago Water Taxi is now resuming service.

You can hitch a ride from Ogilvie and Union to Michigan Avenue Tuesdays through Thursdays. 

Service will continue until Thanksgiving.

The Chicago Water Taxi hasn't run regularly since the pandemic because there have been fewer commuters.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 5:08 PM

