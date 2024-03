Chicago Water Taxi to resume 7-day service for first time since 2019

CHICAGO (CBS) – Starting on Saturday, the Chicago Water Taxi will resume seven-day service for the first time since 2019.

Back in September, the Water Taxi returned to the Chicago River for limited service after completely shutting down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the full service will resume seven days a week with arrivals and departures at the Ogilvie and Union stations, Michigan Avenue and Chinatown.