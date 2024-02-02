Coming to Chicago: Warmer than average temps for February
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clearing skies and mild temperatures the weekend with a blocking ridge of high pressure parked overhead.
Temperatures will be running 10 to 15 degrees above average.
There will be a dry and quiet pattern through the middle of next week.
The Climate Prediction Center model shows signals of warmer-than-normal temperatures through the next 10 days at least.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG. LOW 31.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 43.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 44.
