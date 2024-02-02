Watch CBS News
Coming to Chicago: Warmer than average temps for February

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Sunny, mild trend continues in Chicago
Sunny, mild trend continues in Chicago 01:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clearing skies and mild temperatures the weekend with a blocking ridge of high pressure parked overhead. 

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening-3.png
CBS

Temperatures will be running 10 to 15 degrees above average. 

2-day-weekend-full-2.png
CBS

There will be a dry and quiet pattern through the middle of next week. 

cpc-outlook-temp-2.png
CBS

The Climate Prediction Center model shows signals of warmer-than-normal temperatures through the next 10 days at least.

bar-graph-next-10-day-highs-3.png
CBS

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG. LOW 31.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 43.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 44.

7-day-forecast-pm-11.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 12:58 PM CST

