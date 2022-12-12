Chicago's 'Walking Man,' Joseph Kromelis, dies of injuries suffered after being set on fire in May

Chicago's "Walking Man" has died after attack in May

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Joseph Kromelis, known as Chicago's "Walking Man," has died, months after he was set on fire while sleeping in River North, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Kromelis was sleeping on Lower Wabash Avenue in River North back in May, when a man threw gasoline on his head and set him on fire.

At the time, authorities said the 75-year-old was not expected to survive, but in September, Kromelis was released from the hospital and transferred to a rehab center. He died Sunday afternoon, and an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office determined he died of complications from the burns he suffered. His death was classified a homicide.

Known for his signature long hair, and mustache, and often seen wearing a sport coat, Kromelis was affectionately called "The Walking Man" by Chicagoans who saw him frequently roaming the city's streets for decades.

The attack happened around 3 a.m. on May 25. Police said the 75-year-old Kromelis was lying on the ground when another man approached him, poured a flammable liquid on him, set him on fire, and ran off.

Kromelis suffered burns over 40% of his body.

Police said a security officer at a building nearby jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to get the fire out. Kromelis was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Joseph Guardia, 27, of Melrose Park, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and arson in the attack on Kromelis.