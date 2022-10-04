Watch CBS News
Chicago voted Best Big City by Conde Nast Traveler

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago was voted the Best Big City in the U.S. again by Conde Nast Traveler. 

This is the 6th time Chicago has been named this title.

 Nearly 240,000 readers weighed in for Conde Nast's readers choice awards.

They have selected Chicago as the Best Big City in the U.S. every year since 2017.

No other city has won the title more than three times in a row in the award's 35 year history.

