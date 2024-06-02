Thousands in Chicago line up to vote in historic Mexican election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of people were lined up Sunday on Chicago's Near West Side for a historic election in Mexico. It's the first time people here can vote in person.

Some described the process as "disorganized," a "mess," and a "disaster."

Thousands of people stood in long lines. There were so many people that police closed the streets to traffic around 11 a.m.

Around 5:30 p.m., some just around the corner from the entrance said they had been there since 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., waiting with very little forward movement. They said there was very little communication about what was happening, how much longer they had to wait, and their chances of casting their votes.

They were there as the country is expected to vote for its first female president. The top contenders are Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez.

"I got here around 9 a.m., and it has been a disaster, to be honest," said Jose Antonio Urban. "It has been very disorganized. And yeah, we don't know. I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to cast my vote.

Some in line left early.

"In one spot in two hours, maybe 10 steps," said Ricardo Rodriguez, who left without voting.

One of the lucky ones who made it all the way to cast his vote spoke with CBS 2.

"That is the proof. The proof is here. Eight hours waiting for my vote, but finally, I got it," said Carlos Patino.