Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago volunteers prepare thousands of Thanksgiving meals

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers prepare thousands of Thanksgiving meals
Chicago volunteers prepare thousands of Thanksgiving meals 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Volunteers are prepping thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Chicago residents for Thursday.

Levy Restaurants is teaming up with the Salvation Army to give back to the community.

Chefs are prepping the food inside the kitchen at Guaranteed Rate Field.

They're cooking 1,400 pounds of turkey, hundreds of pounds of mashed potatoes, cranberries, green beans, and stuffing.

The meals will be served at the Salvation Army Freedom Center at Chicago Avenue and Christiana. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 6:23 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.