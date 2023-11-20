Chicago volunteers prepare thousands of Thanksgiving meals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Volunteers are prepping thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Chicago residents for Thursday.

Levy Restaurants is teaming up with the Salvation Army to give back to the community.

Chefs are prepping the food inside the kitchen at Guaranteed Rate Field.

They're cooking 1,400 pounds of turkey, hundreds of pounds of mashed potatoes, cranberries, green beans, and stuffing.

The meals will be served at the Salvation Army Freedom Center at Chicago Avenue and Christiana.