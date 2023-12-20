In Chicago, volunteers light up the season of giving

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the season of giving and one church in Bronzeville is doing just that - all week long.

Wednesday is day two of four days of giving for Apostolic Faith Church. CBS 2's Noel Brennan stopped by Wednesday morning's food giveaway to meet a volunteer - who really lit up the room.

In a room full of volunteers Dorothy Marsh is unapologetically flashy.

"I'm a ray of light in this place."

Marsh helps out weekly at the food pantry inside Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville. But this week, it's all hands on deck for a holiday giveaway.

"We're giving away produce, dairy, and a protein. To be on the serving side of it is really great."

Tia Watkins leads the pantry that typically serves a couple hundred people a week.

"The need is very great within these communities," Watkins said. "And for our special giveaways, we serve a total of 400 people and it does not happen without volunteers."

Volunteers who give up their time to brighten people's holiday.



"I wouldn't trade her for anything in the world. I love her a whole lot," said Watkins.

Long after the food runs out, volunteers still have more to give.

"I love my job. I love serving people," said Marsh

The giving is not done. On Thursday, the church will hand out more than 1,000 adult winter coats, and then on Friday, they're giving away more than 1,000 kids' coats along with 3,000 toys.