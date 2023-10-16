Vigil against gun violence held in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends of those affected by gun violence in Chicago in the past year gathered at a church on the North Side Sunday for an annual vigil to remember victims and reflect.

They came from all across the city to the Lincoln Park Presbeyterian Church for their 8th Annual Vigil Against Violence. They converged there to pay tribute to those young people who lost their lives to gun violence in the past 12 months. The faces of the victims were posted outside the church.

Organizers say the purpose of the vigil is to unite people from across Chicago to honor and remember the young b n4e victims and to engage in meaningful discussions and actions addressing the systemic injustices that contribute to gun violence.

This year organizers put an emphasis on how the lack of police accountability in Chicago over the decades has led to an increase in violence.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was also on hand to speak to those in attendence and was pushing a message of change.

The current situation in the Middle East was also on the minds of many in attendance and was among the many topics the group tackled Sunday.