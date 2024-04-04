Chicago veterinarian, dog show judge pleads not guilty to child porn charge

The above video is from a previous story.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago area veterinarian who has judged national dog shows pleaded not guilty to a charge of child pornography.

Adam Stafford King, a veterinary ophthalmologist from Elburn, was charged last month with knowingly distributing child pornography. He was a staff ophthalmologist at MedVet Chicago, a veterinary clinic in Avondale.

In a statement, King's lawyer, Jonathan S. Bedi of Bedi & Singer said, "The press nor the public should jump to any conclusions. Mr. King pled Not Guilty because he is in fact, Not Guilty. He is committed to fighting these charges until his name is cleared. We look forward to a swift trial where the facts will demonstrate Mr. King's innocence and that he has been wrongfully accused."

King is also a Havenese dog breeder and dog show judge who frequently travels to dog shows around the country and was scheduled to serve as a judge for the 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

According to court records, the FBI began investigating King in October as part of a child pornography investigation in New York. Agents learned a subject in the New York case had been chatting with King using the dating app Scruff and the messaging app Telegram, and King had sent that person several videos of child pornography.

After that person was arrested, FBI agents posed as him online, and continued to chat with him. During those chats, King used the handle @pervchiguy, and wrote that he prefers children under age 10. In one message, King wrote "0-9 [years old] my fav…B[oy] and g[irl], though prefer b[oy]," according to the charges.

King also allegedly sent the person in New York several videos of child pornography, including at least three different videos of men sexually assaulting preteen boys.

During their chats, King also claimed he had drugged and sexually abused his nieces and nephews.

King allegedly wrote "I generally use Benadryl," noting that it provides a "wide safety margin," and is "easy," claiming, "it generally takes 30-45 min[utes]," and "I usually double an adult dose," according to the charges.

King also allegedly claimed that he and his husband were expecting the birth of a child by a surrogate on March 29, and that he planned to sexually assault the child after it is born. He also allegedly sent the person in New York an ultrasound image of the unborn child, and a photo of a baby outfit he and his husband got for Christmas.

"I do love the idea of inviting a buddy over when I have my boy … just has to be someone I can trust obviously," King allegedly wrote in a message.