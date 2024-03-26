Chicago veterinarian charged with child pornography will remain in jail, judge rules

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago area veterinarian arrested on child pornography charges and accused of planning to sexually assault his newborn son will remain in jail, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Adam King was in shackles. Both his hands and feet were restrained as he walked into court on Tuesday. The judge said he was a "serious danger to children," and denied his release to get out of jail.

In court, the charges against King were described as heinous and abhorrent. Prosecutors said the 39-year-old had been using social media apps where he was sharing and receiving child pornography. He also took part in an online chat with an individual who turned out to be an FBI agent.

Among the many disturbing statements he made in that chat, prosecutors said, was admitting to drugging his niece and nephew with Benadryl to sexually assault them. King wrote, "It generally takes 30-45 min[utes]," and "I usually double an adult dose," according to the charges.

The judge said the most troubling revelation was King discussing plans on adopting a baby via surrogate with his husband, and saying, according to the charges, he was going to sexually assault the child after it was born. King even sent over a photo of an outfit bought for the baby.

King's parents, husband and in-laws attended Tuesday's hearing. His parents told the judge they would act as third-party custodians and would do everything in their power to follow the court's orders if a pre-trail release was granted, including denying King from any internet access and any communication with minors.

King's husband, Lucas King, testified that he had already moved out of the couple's home and was living with his parents where they were prepared to take in the baby, who is expected to be born via surrogate this week.

Prosecutors said if they did not step in when they did, King and his husband would've been in California this week for the birth.

King's parents, husband and in-laws all said under oath they were completely in the dark when it came to his alleged behavior. They said they were shocked and were still trying to make sense of it all.

It's still unclear whether the adoption would move forward as planned. King is due back in court on April 1.