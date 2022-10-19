Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Veterans Job Fair coming to Soldier Field on Thursday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Soldier Field to host Chicago Veterans Job Fair
Soldier Field to host Chicago Veterans Job Fair 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A hiring event on Thursday hopes to help veterans make the switch from military life to a civilian job.

RecruitMilitary and the Disabled American Veterans are teaming up for the Chicago Veterans Job Fair at Soldier Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's free for military members recently transitioning from service, as well as veterans, military spouses, and military dependents.

The job fair will include 73 employers, including PepsiCo, GrubHub, FedEx, Argonne National Laboratory, True Value Hardware, Sherwin-Williams, John Deere, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, and more.

Before attending, you should complete a profile on the RecruitMilitary website, and upload your resume. You can then share your resume with employers through a QR code linking to your RecruitMilitary profile.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 4:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.