Chicago Veterans Job Fair coming to Soldier Field on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A hiring event on Thursday hopes to help veterans make the switch from military life to a civilian job.

RecruitMilitary and the Disabled American Veterans are teaming up for the Chicago Veterans Job Fair at Soldier Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's free for military members recently transitioning from service, as well as veterans, military spouses, and military dependents.

The job fair will include 73 employers, including PepsiCo, GrubHub, FedEx, Argonne National Laboratory, True Value Hardware, Sherwin-Williams, John Deere, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, and more.

Before attending, you should complete a profile on the RecruitMilitary website, and upload your resume. You can then share your resume with employers through a QR code linking to your RecruitMilitary profile.