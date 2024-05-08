After weeks stuck at 2 Chicago UPS stores, packages are finally on the move

Armed robbery spree targets at least two Chicago liquor stores

CHICAGO (CBS) – After weeks stuck at a UPS store on Chicago's Northwest Side, packages were finally out for delivery.

Last week, CBS 2's cameras caught piles of boxes stacked up and sitting inside the UPS store in Avondale. Customers dropped them off, in some cases, weeks ago, thinking they would be shipped.

However, UPS said that store and another location on the Northwest Side were no longer valid UPS stores because of an ongoing lawsuit with the franchise owner.

CBS 2 reached out to the franchise owner to find out why the stores even accepted the boxes. UPS has since picked up the packages for delivery.