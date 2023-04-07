Chicago police investigate after official Twitter account 'likes' anti-trans tweet

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are conducting an internal investigation after the department's official Twitter account liked a tweet from country musician Travis Tritt.

His tweet contained an "anti-trans" message.

In the tweet, Tritt said, "I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same."

That move comes after Bud Light partnered with trans actress Dylan Mulvaney for an advertising campaign.

Chicago police said the investigation into the Twitter account like is still open.