Map shows route of 2024 Turkey Trot races, which kick off on Thanksgiving in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's almost Thanksgiving, which means some Chicagoans will start their day with a run around Chicago.

Here's what you need to know if you are running or cheering on an athlete during Chicago's Turkey Trot races on Nov. 28.

Map shows full route for Life Time Turkey Trot

The 46th annual Life Time Turkey Trot Chicago 5K and 8K will be held in Lincoln Park.

The start and finish lines are all centrally located along Cannon Drive, between Diversey and Fullerton parkways. Cannon Drive closes to all vehicles at 5 a.m.

The race will start at 9 a.m. The route can be found below:

Chicago Turkey Trot

Grant Park Turkey Trot

The Grant Park Turkey Trot 5K and 10K starts at 9 a.m. along Chicago's Lakefront.

The start and finish lines are located at DuSable Harbor, 111 N. Lake Shore Dr. The course map can be found below:

Runners can look forward to Do-Rite donuts at the end of the race.