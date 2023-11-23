Chicago neighborhood forges bonds over Thanksgiving "Turkey Bowl"

CHICAGO (CBS) – From turkey to the trimmings and of course, the annual parade, there wasn't any shortage of traditional fun on Thanksgiving.

One of them brought together an already tight-knit community on the South Side. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story from Bridgeport.

In the shadow of the White Sox ballpark, a longstanding tradition got underway. Ask anyone whose ever heard of it, the annual Old Neighborhood Turkey Bowl in Bridgeport has become synonymous with community and Thanksgiving.

"Friends, family, business owners, some politicians, whatever, and what I see is what we built," said Brian Luce, who not only grew up in the neighborhood, but still calls it home.

He's become an integral part of bringing the Turkey Bowl to Armour Square Park every year.

"To see that our families get together on holiday which you're supposed to meet up with family," Luce said. "Well, there's your family. There's 1,300 people here."

First starting in 2008 as a small gathering of a few dozen, the bowl has since expanded to a swarm, bringing out longtime residents, some new ones and even a couple of well-known local actors.

The day kicked off just after 9 a.m. and included flag football, a petting zoo, refreshments, and good family fun provided by the community for the community.

"This is one of the greatest communities that's out there, and it's one of the greatest communities that will ever exist," said resident Bobby Cannatello.

Neighbor Anthony Ciaravino added, "It's definitely a reconnect time, a big reunion of families."

The bowl is funded by members of the community and this year, they were able to raise roughly $40,000, which not only goes toward the bowl but a portion of the funds are allocated to help preserve the park and help local families in need.

In a time when Chicago doesn't always get the best headlines, for the community, it's the annual Turkey Bowl that reminds them that this city is pretty amazing.

"The heart of this city is the people," said Luce. "You know all these characters, all the smiles, all these faces."

And there were not enough words to express the amount of gratitude the community feels.