Chicago truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in southern Indiana

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A truck driver from Chicago was killed early Saturday when his semi crashed into a wooded area off Interstate 65 in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police said, around 4 a.m., 37-year-old Frederick Felder was driving south on I-65, about 70 miles south of Indianapolis, when for an unknown reason his truck left the interstate, crashing into trees on the side of the road before coming to a stop.

Felder was found dead inside of the truck. It's unclear if he died as a result of the crash, or if he died of a medical problem that caused the crash.

Investigators are waiting for the results of toxicology tests, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 10:06 PM

