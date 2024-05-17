Chicago Tribune employees sue the paper for discrimination

CHICAGO (CBS) — Staffers at the Chicago Tribune are suing the paper for discrimination.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 50 female and Black employees.

The suit claims journalists of color made 86 cents for every dollar a white employee made.

They said for Black women, that figure is even lower.

The journalists are seeking back pay and changes to the Tribune's policies regarding compensation.

CBS 2 reached out to the Tribune for comment, but so far there's been no response,