Thousands to participate in Chicago Triathlon this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of people will be participating in running, biking, and walking for the annual Chicago Triathlon happening this weekend.
The event is Saturday and Sunday across Grant Park, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and Foster Beach.
There are several different race options from the super sprint to the ultimate triple challenge.
That's a 1.63-mile-long swim, a 46-mile bike ride, and a nearly 11-mile run.
More than 7,500 athletes are expected to participate with 175 taking on the triple challenge.
Registration is still open.
