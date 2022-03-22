Chicago Travel Advisory changes to align with CDC guidelines, 7 more states off the list

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven more states are now off the Chicago Travel Advisory but starting next week, the city will be using the listing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as COVID cases are dropping in the U.S. and Illinois.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said Alabama, California, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Oregon are no longer on the city's travel advisory.

The agency announced that it'll be updating its advisory "to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels." That starts on Friday, March 25.

"Moving forward, Chicago's Travel Advisory will be updated every Friday to align with the release of the updated CDC COVID-19 Community Level data," according to the CDPH.

The Chicago Travel Advisory will be adjusted for the new CDC guidance. It designates counties nationwide as high, medium, or low risk.

"We think this helps people understand the risk when they travel and know how to be prepared. But looking ahead, starting this Friday we will transition the travel advisory to align with the CDCs COVID-19 community levels," Arwady said.

Right now, the state of Illinois is considered low risk. The CDC's website lets people look for counties to look at the current risk level.

"Chicago's Travel Advisory was always meant to be used by Chicagoans as a tool to help make informed decisions about travel based on their individual and local COVID-19 risk," said Arwady said. "As we enter this new phase of the pandemic, it's important for us to remember that all risk is local – and by aligning with the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, we're able to better recommend the prevention steps that align with the specific risk."

