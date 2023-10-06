Chicago tow truck driver ambushed and shot to death on the job

Search for the gunman who shot and killed a Chicago military veteran continues.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for the gunman who shot and killed a military veteran continues.

The 28-year-old tow truck driver was hauling away a re-possessed vehicle when gunmen ambushed him.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory has the latest information about the deadly interaction.

The homicide stems from an unscheduled vehicle re-possession in the middle of the night. The tow truck's license plate readers notified the driver of a vehicle that needed to be towed.

He stopped and began his usual procedure of calling the police and contacting the vehicle owner. Here's what's believed to have happened next.

"There was a peaceful exchange. The owner ended up giving him the keys."

Attorney Tom Glasgow fills us in the limited details he knows about this tragic scene. Before bullets pierced this northwest repossession tow truck, the driver's shift was typical.

He located a Range Rover and notified its owner of re-possession.

"There was no altercation to my knowledge between the owner and our driver," Glasgow said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jack Jacobson left with the vehicle hooked up to his truck. At some point, Glasgow said Jacobson was surrounded by multiple people.

The military veteran was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

"We've lost someone who is very near and dear to us. Jack was that kid who was always smiling and always happy and always interacted with others," Glasgow said.

As co-workers mourn his death, Jacobson's family is trying to comprehend what life will look like without him.

Jacobson was about to be a dad to a little girl.

"He was set to have his baby shower for his daughter tomorrow," Glasgow said.

Police tape and medical gloves were the only things still at the scene of the crime in East Garfield Park, but so many questions remain.

Was it a random shooting or were the gunmen related to the owner of the vehicle? Chicago police couldn't say.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter or shooters.