National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in western suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado is confirmed to have touched down in Chicago's western suburbs in Friday evening's storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS conducted surveys on Friday night's storms, and in the two surveys thus far, one EF-0 tornado was confirmed starting in Warrenville and continuing through Wheaton before lifting in Glen Ellyn.

In the other survey in Elk Grove Village, NWS confirmed straight line wind damage consistent with 80 mph winds.

The surveys are ongoing.