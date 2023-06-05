Watch CBS News
Chicago makes the top 10...for dogs biting mail carriers

By CBS Chicago Team

Chicago is number 6 in the nation...for dogs biting mail carriers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In today's hand-off, Chicago is in the top 10 once again!

But this time, it's for dogs biting mail carriers. 

According to a new list from the postal service. Chicago ranks sixth in dog attacks. Houston takes the top spot, followed by L.A., Dallas and Cleveland.

We didn't want to leave you with bad news about Chicago, so we looked up the best cities for restaurants and Chicago also landed number six on Food and Wine magazine's Top Cities for Food, because of our warm and welcoming eateries.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 5:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

