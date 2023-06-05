Chicago makes the top 10...for dogs biting mail carriers

Chicago is number 6 in the nation...for dogs biting mail carriers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In today's hand-off, Chicago is in the top 10 once again!

But this time, it's for dogs biting mail carriers.

According to a new list from the postal service. Chicago ranks sixth in dog attacks. Houston takes the top spot, followed by L.A., Dallas and Cleveland.

We didn't want to leave you with bad news about Chicago, so we looked up the best cities for restaurants and Chicago also landed number six on Food and Wine magazine's Top Cities for Food, because of our warm and welcoming eateries.