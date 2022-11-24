Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Parade in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Parade kicked off Thanksgiving morning in The Loop.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe said "it feels like a party" as last preparations are made along the parade route.

The parade kicked off at 8 a.m. on State Street. The parade started at State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive and heads north to Randolph Street

The traditional large high-flying balloons, as well as dance acts, marching bands, floats, and even some special guests will be featured.

Among the performers are the Thistle and Heather Highland Dancers from Riverside Illinois. Twenty to 25 dancers will perform traditional Scottish steps.

Odgiwe showed off her moves with the dance group live on air.

The dance group has performed in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade for over 30 years.