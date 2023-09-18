Two teens stabbed during Mexican Indpendence Day celebrations in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for suspects after two teen boys were stabbed during Mexican Independence Day festivities in Chicago's Loop early Sunday.
Around 12:30 a.m., a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were on the sidewalk near Wacker and State when police say they started arguing with a group of males.
The 15-year-old was stabbed in his back, and the 19-year-old was stabbed in his stomach.
Both were hospitalized in fair condition.
