Two teens stabbed during Mexican Indpendence Day celebrations in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for suspects after two teen boys were stabbed during Mexican Independence Day festivities in Chicago's Loop early Sunday. 

Around 12:30 a.m., a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were on the sidewalk near Wacker and State when police say they started arguing with a group of males. 

The 15-year-old was stabbed in his back, and the 19-year-old was stabbed in his stomach. 

Both were hospitalized in fair condition. 

First published on September 18, 2023 / 12:32 AM

