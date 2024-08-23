Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Teen hosting second back-to-school bash on South Side

By CBS Chicago Team, Aida Mogos

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago teen hosting second back-to-school bash in Chatham
Chicago teen hosting second back-to-school bash in Chatham 00:59

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago teen will hold an event on Saturday to help kids prepare for school.  

Jaqueza Thomas, 19, is hosting his second annual back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Nat King Cole Park in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. 

The event is free and open to anyone who wants to attend. 

More than 500 backpacks are planned to be handed out along with school supplies. There will also be free haircuts, a resource fair, food, live music, and other entertainment. 

Thomas, who's also a Police Cadet with the Chicago Police Department, tells us this event is for the youth, by the youth. 

"This event is youth-led, I'm the host and the organizer, but for example, the DJ — he's young — I got an opening singer, she's only in 8th grade, I have another performer who's young in age as well," said Thomas.  

Thomas' Back-to-School Bash is from 2-6 p.m. 

Attendees will have to register on Eventbrite.  

CBS Chicago Team
chicago-wht-600x600.jpg

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.