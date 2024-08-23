Chicago Teen hosting second back-to-school bash on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago teen will hold an event on Saturday to help kids prepare for school.

Jaqueza Thomas, 19, is hosting his second annual back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Nat King Cole Park in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The event is free and open to anyone who wants to attend.

More than 500 backpacks are planned to be handed out along with school supplies. There will also be free haircuts, a resource fair, food, live music, and other entertainment.

Thomas, who's also a Police Cadet with the Chicago Police Department, tells us this event is for the youth, by the youth.

"This event is youth-led, I'm the host and the organizer, but for example, the DJ — he's young — I got an opening singer, she's only in 8th grade, I have another performer who's young in age as well," said Thomas.

Thomas' Back-to-School Bash is from 2-6 p.m.

Attendees will have to register on Eventbrite.