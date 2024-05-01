At least 1 person hospitalized after "chemical irritant" attack at Chicago Tech Academy High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday, after someone sprayed a chemical irritant inside a charter school on the Near West Side.

Police, fire, and school officials provided conflicting details on the incident, but all three confirmed someone sprayed a chemical irritant such as mace or pepper spray inside Chicago Tech Academy High School at 1301 W. 14th St.

Police said officers were flagged down at the school around 11:45 a.m., after a female entered the school, approached a group of eight teen females, all between 15 and 19 years old, and sprayed a chemical irritant.

The attacker then fled the school. In a statement, Chicago Tech officials said the incident involved only students, and prompted them to evacuate the building.

Police said the group of teens who were attacked declined medical attention, but a 27-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center in fair condition. However, Chicago Fire Department officials said two students were taken to hospitals in good condition, and school officials said, "All students and staff members are safe and we consider the incident closed."

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.