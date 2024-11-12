Chicago Teachers Union rallies for "green schools," upgrades such as lead pipe replacement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of the Chicago Teachers Union Tuesday night—demanding that the Chicago Public Schools do more to make old buildings safer.

This happened as the union and CPS continue to iron out their contract.

A passionate crowd of mostly CTU members held the rally Tuesday. They stood outside the Chicago Public Schools Central Office, 42 W. Madison St., demanding greener schools in Chicago.

The demand for "green schools" includes upgrades such as replacing lead pipes. Teachers and students spoke out about some problems they see daily.

"When I think of green schools, I think of schools with a healthy lunch and water that's not contaminated," a rally participant said.

At the rally, a participant said the average age of a school in the CPS system is 84 years—which means there are toxins, lead, and mold in the buildings.

CTU Vice President Jackson Potter said the union is pushing to get the school district—specifically Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez—to address the dilapidated schools.

Union leaders want the district to act quickly—saying they are concerned the incoming Trump administration could cut funding.

The union remains in lengthy contract talks with CPS. Its members recently argued for libraries, and librarians, in every school.