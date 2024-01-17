Watch CBS News
Chicago teachers want federal help with educating migrant students

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago teachers spent time Wednesday tackling the challenges of dealing with migrant students at neighborhood schools.

Around 200 new migrant children are enrolled at Cameron Elementary alone.

Teachers are asking for federal help.

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union gathered for a roundtable Wednesday with local and national educational leaders.

They would like to see more Spanish language resources to make sure the migrants are getting a quality education.

They are also asking for mental health support to help the children deal with the trauma of their experience.

